No signs of survivors at crash site of Raisi helicopter: State media

The Iranian state television announced that there were no signs of life at the wreckage site of the helicopter carrying President Ibrahim Raisi and his delegation, which was found following detections by the Akıncı UAV.

In the report by the Iranian state television, information on the matter was provided.



It was noted in the report that there were no signs of life in the wreckage of the helicopter carrying Raisi and his delegation.