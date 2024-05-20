Israel destroyed over 300 homes in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip: Civil Defense

The Palestinian Civil Defense Service in Gaza said over the weekend that the Israeli army has destroyed over 300 homes in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip since the start of its military offensive a week ago.

Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal told Anadolu that "the Israeli army has completely destroyed more than 300 homes in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip since the beginning of its offensive."

"We are receiving distress calls about numerous bodies lying on the roads and beneath the rubble of destroyed homes," he said, adding that "rescue crews cannot reach them due to the intensity of the Israeli bombing."

Basal explained that the Israeli military operation caused massive destruction to residential buildings and infrastructure in the town and Jabalia camp.

He said it is difficult for medical teams and civil defense teams to reach various places in Jabalia as a result of the bombing and the Israeli army shooting directly at them.

On May 11, the Israeli army launched new incursions into Jabalia and surrounding areas under heavy fire cover, targeting dozens of homes and infrastructure in the camp.

The camp is home to hundreds of thousands of residents, including those displaced from the northern areas of the Gaza Strip.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

Nearly 35,400 Palestinians have since been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and over 79,300 others injured since last October following a Hamas attack.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.