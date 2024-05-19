10 killed, 25 injured due to Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

At least 10 people were killed and 25 injured due to Russian shelling in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

"According to updated data, 16 people were injured as a result of shelling on a civilian object. 5 people died," Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.

A pregnant woman was among those killed, Synyehubov noted, adding that nine of those wounded by the shelling are in serious condition.

Synyehubov further said the shelling was recorded in the rural settlement of Mala Danylivka, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

The governor later reported that five others were killed and nine injured after another attack on two settlements in the region's eastern Kupiansk district.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the attack.

On May 10, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said Russian forces attempted to breach the country's defenses in the Kharkiv region, opening a new front in the over two-year-long conflict that is concentrated in the country's east and south.

Clashes in the region have intensified since then, and Russia has claimed to have seized control of several border settlements during its offensive, particularly near the city of Vovchansk, located about 74 kilometers (45 miles) from Kharkiv city.

Meanwhile, over 10,000 people from the region's Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, and Kharkiv districts have been evacuated.