US: Houthis launched ballistic missile, striking Greek-owned oil tanker

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Houthi group in Yemen on Saturday launched a ballistic missile into the Red Sea, striking a Greek-owned oil tanker.

"At approximately 1 a.m. (Sanaa time) on May 18, Iranian-backed Houthis launched one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) into the Red Sea and struck M/T Wind, a Panamanian-flagged, Greek-owned and operated oil tanker. M/T Wind most recently docked in Russia and was bound for China. The impact of the ASBM caused flooding which resulted in the loss of propulsion and steering," CENTCOM said in a statement.

A coalition vessel "immediately" responded to the distress call by M/T Wind, but no assistance was needed, it said, adding: "The crew of M/T Wind was able to restore propulsion and steering, and no casualties were reported."

"M/T Wind resumed its course under its own power."

"This continued malign and reckless behavior by the Iranian-backed Houthis threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of mariners across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden," it said.

Yemen's Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the creation earlier this year of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.