Biden announces 1st aid shipment via pier in Gaza

US President Joe Biden announced Friday the successful arrival of the first shipments of aid to the Gaza Strip via a multinational humanitarian pier.

"Earlier today, the first shipments of humanitarian assistance arrived on the shores of Gaza through the multinational humanitarian pier thanks to the tireless work of CENTCOM and our teams at USAID and the State Department," Biden wrote on X.

He said the aid, facilitated by USAID, comprises "170 metric tons of nutrient-rich food bars" tailored to "support 11,000 vulnerable children and adults."

Additionally, the shipment includes "ready-to-use therapeutic foods and essential supplies" aimed at providing "shelter, clean water, and hygiene" support to more than 33,000 individuals in Gaza, according to the US president.

"More aid from the US and other countries continues to arrive in Cyprus, where it will be loaded onto ships for delivery via the pier," said Biden.

He stressed the urgency of addressing the dire situation faced by the Palestinian population, underscoring the critical need to expedite aid delivery to those most in need.

"Let me be clear: The Palestinian people are suffering. The need to get increased aid to the most vulnerable is urgent," said Biden.

He reiterated collaboration with Israel to enhance the flow of aid into Gaza via land routes, highlighting the commitment to ramping up humanitarian efforts in the region.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on Gaza following an Oct. 7 Hamas attack, which killed less than 1,200 people.

More than 35,300 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 79,200 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.














