Moscow to 'mirror' West, NATO approaches, including nuclear weapons: Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday that Moscow will "mirror" the West and NATO approaches, including on nuclear weapons issues.

In an interview with the Russian state news agency TASS, Ryabkov mocked the Washington administration, saying "punks" have come to power in the U.S., who are flagrantly violating Russia's red lines to show off.

The diplomat emphasized that Russia refrains from responding with full force and exercises "exceptional restraint" to avoid further escalation, acting strictly within the framework chalked out by the country's leadership and defined in terms of the goals and objectives of the "special military operation."

"There are also these fashionistas in the Western group, alongside punks, who introduce ideas they deem fresh into discussions of what is going on," he said.

"For example, at the behest of Washington, the fashion of the spring-summer season of 2024 is the claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not stop in Ukraine but would definitely attack other NATO countries," he said, calling such claims "completely absurd."

Ryabkov emphasized that such statements are more than just disinformation to distort the essence of Russian foreign policy.

"There is also another trend. This is the claim that strategic uncertainty and ambiguity should be shown concerning Russia so that Moscow does not know how NATO will act in a given situation.

"However, this uncertainty has always been characteristic of the doctrinal approaches of the Western group, including those related to nuclear weapons," the deputy foreign minister said, vowing, "We will mirror them in this issue."

When asked about the possibility of lowering the level of diplomatic ties, he said given the current crisis in relations, nothing can be ruled out, though it is not Russia's choice.

"Those in power in the U.S. and other key Western states have recently gathered quite a lot of figures who are, by and large, provocateurs and have made the meaning of their existence a test of Moscow's strength," he said.

Ryabkov also responded to a question about U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Ukraine by saying, "Shortly before the departure of this group to Kyiv, we received the relevant information."

Regarding the exchange of prisoners, he noted that the frequency of contacts on this issue depends on the American side, which focuses on high-profile cases followed by long pauses.

In response to allegations that Russia intends to interfere in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, Ryabkov said there has been no Russian interference in past elections and that there will be none, as Moscow fundamentally does not interfere in election campaigns in any country, with the U.S. being no exception.

As for the November election outcome is concerned, he said, Moscow is monitoring the situation but sees no prospects for improving relations between the two countries, regardless of who wins, due to "the fundamentally anti-Russian consensus among American elites."