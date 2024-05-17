2 CIVILIANS KILLED IN UKRAINES DRONE ATTACK ON RUSSIAS BELGOROD REGION

A mother and a child were killed in a kamikaze drone attack by Ukraine on Russia's southwestern Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Friday.

"In the village of Oktyabrsky, a kamikaze drone attacked a car carrying a driver and three passengers (a mother, father, and a child). Tragically, the explosion killed the woman on the spot. ... Heartbreakingly, a four-year-old boy died in the hospital," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

The father is in shock, and the driver sustained shrapnel wounds to his right hand, Gladkov noted.

Another drone attacked a gas station near the village of Bessonovka, causing one of the tanks to catch fire, he said.

Separately, the Russian Defense Ministry said over 100 drones were shot down over several Russian regions last night, including six over the Belgorod region.

Ukraine is yet to confirm the claims.