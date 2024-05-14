US Secretary of State visits Kyiv to express Washington’s 'unwavering support' for Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday to reaffirm Washington's "unwavering support" for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Blinken will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

During his meeting with senior Ukrainian officials, Blinken will discuss battlefield updates, the impact of new US security and economic assistance, long-term security and other commitments and ongoing work to bolster Ukraine's economic recovery.

"He will emphasize America's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and democracy in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression," Miller added.

Last week, the US announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine which marked the third tranche of aid since Congress passed supplemental funding in late April.

Minutes after President Joe Biden signed a $95 billion spending bill into law that funds his top-line national security priorities, including more than $60.8 billion for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced a $1 billion package for Ukraine.

That was followed with the announcement of an "historic" $6 billion long-term investment package to purchase new equipment for Ukraine.















