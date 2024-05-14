UN chief calls for Rafah border crossing to be 'immediately' reopened

UN Secretary-Guterres Antonio Guterres called for the Rafah border crossing to be "immediately" reopened Tuesday for humanitarian access throughout the Gaza Strip.

"The Secretary-General is appalled by the escalation of military activity in and around Rafah by the Israeli Defense Forces.

"These developments are further impeding humanitarian access and worsening an already dire situation. At the same time, Hamas goes on firing rockets indiscriminately," Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Civilians must be respected and protected at all times, in Rafah and elsewhere in Gaza, Dujarric said.

"For people in Gaza, nowhere is safe now," he added.

Guterres reiterated his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire and the release of all hostages.