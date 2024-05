Ukraine says it destroyed all 18 drones that Russia launched

Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed all 18 attack drones that Russia launched overnight at Ukrainian territory, Ukraine's air force said on Tuesday.

The drones were downed over several regions, including the Kyiv region and the frontline regions, the air force said on its Telegram messaging channel.

The air force also said that Russia launched one Iskander-M ballistic missile. It was not clear what happened to the missile.