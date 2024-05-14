Türkiye, Greece entering ‘new phase’ of bilateral relations after Ankara meeting: Greek foreign minister

The meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Monday has marked a "new phase" in relations between the two countries, the Greek foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"I think that after yesterday's meeting, we are entering a new phase in terms of Greek-Turkish relations ... This phase is governed by a normality, as the prime minister said, productive normality," George Gerapetritis said in an interview with public broadcaster ERT.

The normality, he went on to say, is being able to discuss the issues of mutual concern without escalating them into tensions and crises, according to Gerapetritis.

"I especially want to emphasize that, at a time when hostilities in our wider region are unprecedented, I think being able to have a state of stability and peace in our own region is extremely important," Gerapetritis said.

"I think both sides understand that, especially today, it is of great value to be able to have greater peace in our region," he added.