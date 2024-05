Russian president to pay 2-day state visit to China

In this pool photograph distributed by Russia's state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via a videoconference in Moscow on May 13, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a two-day state visit to China from Thursday, Beijing announced on Tuesday.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Putin will undertake the visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

It is Putin's first overseas visit since being re-elected as president of the Russian Federation for the fifth time early this year.

Putin visited China in February 2022, days before Russia launched a war on Ukraine.