US destroys Houthi aerial system

The US intercepted and destroyed an uncrewed aerial system (UAS) launched by Iranian-backed Houthis, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on Monday.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.30 a.m. local time (0030GMT) on May 12, CENTCOM noted on X, saying it destroyed a UAS "launched by Iranian-backed Houthis over the Gulf of Aden from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen."

The action was taken in response to "an imminent threat" posed by the UAS "to both coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region," it added.

"There were no injuries or damages reported by US, coalition, or merchant vessels," the statement confirmed.

Such actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and to ensure the safety and security of international waters, it also said.

Yemen's Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.















