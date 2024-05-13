Russian parliament approves deputy prime ministers

The lower house of Russian parliament on Monday approved candidates nominated by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for the position of deputy prime ministers in a cabinet reshuffle.

During a plenary meeting in the capital Moscow, the State Duma voted unanimously for the appointment of Denis Manturov as first deputy prime minister, who earlier served as industry and trade minister.

Alexander Novak, Marat Khusnullin, Tatyana Golikova, Dmitry Chernyshenko, Yury Trutnev, Dmitry Patrushev, Dmitry Grigorenko, Vitaly Savelyev and Alexey Overchuk were also endorsed as deputy prime ministers.

The cabinet had resigned immediately after President Vladimir Putin's inauguration for a fifth term on May 7, in accordance with the law.

The lower house will consider candidates for ministries on Tuesday.



