BRITAINS KING CHARLES HANDS OVER MILITARY ROLE TO SON WILLIAM

Britain's King Charles handed over a senior military role to his son William at a ceremony in Hampshire on Monday.

Charles presented Prince of Wales with the title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, a position the 75-year-old held for 32 years.

"The great thing is he's a very good pilot indeed," Charles said of son, a former helicopter search and rescue pilot for Royal Air Force.

"I do hope you'll go from strength to strength in the future with the Prince of Wales as your new colonel-in-chief," he said.

Following the ceremony, Prince William viewed training and was briefed on the current work of the Army Air Corps.

Charles returned to work at the end of April, nearly three months after it was announced he was being treated for cancer.