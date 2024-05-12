FRANCE CONDEMNS ISRAELS GROUND ATTACK ON RAFAH

France condemned on Saturday Israel's ground attack on Rafah, according to the Foreign Ministry.

France condemned the ground attack on May 7 and stressed that it would be a "dire situation" for the Gazan population that has been "displaced repeatedly," according to the ministry.

"There is no safe space for civilians in Gaza," it noted, calling for Israel to cease the ground attack.

The statement urged Israel to return to negotiations as the "only way" to "secure hostage release and achieve a lasting cease-fire."

The ministry also noted France's demand that Israel immediately open the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian border, stating that it is crucial for humanitarian aid to reach the region.

It also urged Israel to do everything necessary to ensure the safety of civilians and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The statement reported France's condemnation of the attack on a humanitarian aid convoy of Jordanian origin by illegal Jewish settlers on May 7, demanding that Israeli authorities put an end to the violence of the illegal settlers.

It noted France's condemnation of the attack on the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

On May 7, the Israeli military launched a ground attack on the Rafah area, seizing control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing connecting Gaza to Egypt.







