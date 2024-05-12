Erdoğan: Netanyahu is making Hitler jealous with his 'genocidal acts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sunday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making late German dictator Adolf Hitler "jealous" with his methods of "genocide" in the Gaza Strip.

"Is it possible to look at what Israel has inflicted on the people of Gaza for months and see it as legitimate for Israel to bomb hospitals, kill children, oppress civilians, and condemn innocent people to hunger, thirst, and lack of medicine under various excuses? What did Hitler do in the past? He oppressed and killed people in concentration camps," Erdoğan told Greece's Kathimerini newspaper in an interview.

"Wasn't Gaza turned into an open-air prison not only after Oct. 7, but also for years beforehand? Weren't the people there condemned to limited resources for years, almost like a concentration camp? Who is responsible for the most brutal and systematic mass killings in Gaza after Oct. 7?"

"Netanyahu has reached a level that would make Hitler jealous with his genocidal methods. We are talking about Israel; which targets ambulances, hits food distribution points, and opens fire on aid convoys," he said.

Israel has killed nearly 35,000 Palestinians since an Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border incursion by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives.

The onslaught has reduced much of Gaza to rubble, besides causing widespread hunger and disease in the enclave blockaded since 2007.







