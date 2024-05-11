Israeli army orders evacuation of further parts of Rafah

The Israeli army toldresidents to leave other areas in the east of's southern city on Saturday, in a call that suggests it plans to expand its military operation there, despite growing international demands to desist.The areas affected include two refugee camps, according to the message broadcast in Arabic on X and in text messages.People in the listed areas must immediately move to the village of Al-Mawasi on the Mediterranean coast, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.The order suggests that the IDF intends to expand its operation against positions and combat units of the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas in the city on the border with Egypt.Foreign leaders and the United Nations have called on Israel to halt the operation, which began earlier in the week, fearing mass casualties as people have fled to the city to escape fighting in other parts of the Gaza Strip, leading to extreme overcrowding.More than 1 million Palestinians are seeking refuge in Rafah, half of them children."A massive ground attack in Rafah would lead to an epic humanitarian disaster and pull the plug on our efforts to support people as famine looms," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.The United States, Israel's main ally, is also urging against a large-scale offensive and US President Joe Biden has threatened to restrict the supply of weapons.

The Israeli military had earlier ordered 100,000 displaced Palestinian residents in Rafah to evacuate to Al-Mawasi ahead of launching an invasion.

Several countries had warned Israel against carrying out a military operation in Rafah, which houses at least 1.4 million displaced Palestinians.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip in retaliation for an Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed around 1,200 people.

Nearly 34,950 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have since been killed, and nearly 78,600 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Seven months into the conflict, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Tel Aviv is committing genocide in Gaza, ordering it to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

South Africa on Friday asked the ICJ to order Israel to withdraw from Rafah as part of additional emergency measures over the war.