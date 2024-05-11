Hezbollah targets Israeli soldiers gathering near border

Hezbollah on Saturday said it targeted a building where Israeli soldiers were holed up in a settlement near Lebanon's southern border.

In a statement, the group said its fighters directly hit "a building where enemy soldiers were positioned in the Metula settlement with appropriate weapons.

The attack was "in response to the Zionist attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the latest of which targeted the town of Tayr Harfa," Hezbollah said, referring to Friday's raid which killed at least two.

The Lebanese National News Agency said Israeli also fired late Friday artillery shells on the outskirts of Naqoura, Jabal al-Labouneh, and Alma al-Shaab, leading to severe damage to property.

So far, there has been no comment from the Israeli army on the Hezbollah's statement.

The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has continued since last October in parallel to the Gaza conflict, fueling concerns of escalation. The two sides fought a 34-day war in 2006.





