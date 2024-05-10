Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 17 more PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" 17 terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Ten PKK terrorists were targeted in Iraq's Hakurk and Gara region, as well as the Operation Claw-Lock zone near Türkiye's border, the ministry stated on X.

In the Operation Olive Branch and Operation Peace Spring zones, another seven PKK/YPG terrorists were also neutralized by Turkish soldiers, the statement added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.