Labour leader Keir Starmer vows to overhaul UK asylum system

In a bold move, Labour leader Keir Starmer on Friday unveiled plans to initiate a comprehensive overhaul aimed at addressing what he described as the "broken" asylum system in Britain.

At a press conference in Dover, Starmer emphasized the need for a "rules-based" approach to ensuring both security and fairness.

"I believe in a rules-based asylum system," Starmer declared, outlining his vision for a mechanism that processes claims quickly and humanely while efficiently detaining and removing those found ineligible for asylum.

Stressing the importance of restoring integrity to the system, Starmer highlighted the necessity of addressing the current backlog and streamlining decision-making processes.

Under the proposed reforms, Labour pledges to establish a new "fast track returns and enforcement unit" tasked with expediting the processing of asylum claims.

He asserts that these measures will not only improve border security but also result in significant cost savings for taxpayers.

"I have no doubt that the British people fully support a rules-based asylum system," Starmer remarked, underscoring the widespread desire for a system that effectively manages immigration while upholding the country's humanitarian values.

Acknowledging the shortcomings of the current system, he criticized the lack of effective deterrence measures at Britain's borders.

He highlighted the urgent need to clear the backlog of asylum cases to facilitate swift returns for those deemed ineligible.

In a pointed critique of the government's approach, Starmer expressed skepticism regarding the proposed flights to Rwanda, labeling them as neither an effective deterrent nor a prudent use of taxpayer funds.

"We have to restore integrity and rules to our asylum system. We have to clear the backlog so we can return people swiftly," he said.

He described the proposal as yet another example of "magical thinking" emanating from Downing Street, accusing the Tories of favoring superficial solutions over the necessary groundwork required for meaningful reform.

"A scheme that will remove less than 1% of arrivals from small boat crossings a year cannot and never will be an effective deterrent," Starmer emphasized, challenging the feasibility and effectiveness of Sunak's initiative.

After becoming law in late April, the long-debated legislation seeking to send asylum seekers to Rwanda paves the way for the deportation of thousands of asylum seekers in a matter of weeks.

In January last year, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that tackling small boat crossings by irregular migrants across the English Channel was among five priorities of his government as more than 45,000 migrants arrived in the UK that way in 2022.