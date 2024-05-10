EU slams attack on UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem by Israeli extremists

The EU on Friday slammed the attack on the headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA in the occupied East Jerusalem by a group of Israeli extremists.

"The EU strongly condemns the attack against the UNRWA premises in East Jerusalem. Perpetrators must be held to account," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on X.

Stressing that Israel has a responsibility to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers, he said: "UNRWA is an irreplaceable lifeline to millions in Gaza and the region."

A group of Israeli extremists protested outside the UNRWA headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem on May 7, following a call from Jerusalem's Deputy Mayor Aryeh Yitzhak King.