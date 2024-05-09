Russia slams fresh UK sanctions as 'effort to increase confrontation'

Plastic letters arranged to read "Sanctions" are placed in front the Union Jack and Russian flag colors in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday slammed the UK over a fresh wave of sanctions that included a series of diplomatic restrictions over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

As part of the sanctions, the UK will expel Russia's military attache in London and lift diplomatic immunity from Russian diplomatic property in Britain. They also tighten rules for obtaining diplomatic visas.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the UK government was making "significant efforts to increase the degree of confrontation" between the two countries and used "outright lies" to justify its actions.

It rejected London's accusations of a "Russian trace" in a fire at commercial warehouses on the outskirts of the British capital, emphasizing that UK authorities presented no evidence to support their claims.

"We consider the statements of the British about the alleged involvement of our country in some malicious actions to be extremely irresponsible and categorically unacceptable, especially without evidence," it said.

The diplomatic service accused British authorities of using such methods for decades and "literally drowning in Russophobia."

The move, it said, confirms the "bias and hostility of the British line" toward Russia.

"We have repeatedly warned London that any unfriendly actions will inevitably receive a proportionate response. Our reaction will be tough and measured," the ministry added.

British authorities had announced the sanctions earlier on Wednesday.