Drone attack causes fire at oil storage facility in Russia

A fire broke out on Thursday at an oil storage facility in Russia's Krasnodar region due to a drone attack.

Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement that the incident occurred in the city of Anapa.

The statement indicated that the fire was caused by an attack from six drones which were shot down and damaged the facility upon crashing.

There were no casualties reported and firefighting efforts are ongoing.

In recent times, there have been numerous drone attacks on oil facilities near Ukraine's border with Russia, leading to the suspension of operations at some facilities for repairs.













