Death toll from rains in southern Brazil climbs to 107, says civil defense

The death toll from heavy rains in southern Brazil has climbed to 107, local civil defense said on Thursday morning, up from 100 in the previous day, with another 136 people still missing.

Storms blistering Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul in the recent days have also left more than 164,000 displaced, according to local civil defense.