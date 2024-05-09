Ankara dismisses claim that restrictions on Israel have been lifted

Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat responded to the claim made by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz that "Türkiye has lifted most of its restrictions on Israel," stating, "Our decision to suspend trade with Israel remains in effect until the conditions are met for stopping Israel's attacks on Gaza, achieving a permanent ceasefire, and ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid to our Palestinian brothers in Gaza."

In a post on his social media page, Bolat stated that Foreign Minister Katz's comments were entirely fabricated and lacked any factual support.

Bolat emphasized the government's commitment to the decision they made regarding trade with Israel, stating:

"This decision remains in effect. Our decision to suspend trade with Israel will continue until the conditions are met for stopping Israel's attacks on Gaza, achieving a permanent ceasefire, and ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid to our Palestinian brothers in Gaza."