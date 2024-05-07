US SLAMS RUSSIAS IRRESPONSIBLE RHETORIC OVER NUCLEAR DRILLS

The US slammed Moscow's "irresponsible rhetoric" on Monday after Russia announced nuclear weapon drills near Ukraine.

"This is an example of the kind of irresponsible rhetoric that we've seen from Russia in the past. It's completely inappropriate, given the current security situation," Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.

His remarks came after Russia said Monday that it had begun preparations for a military exercise involving the country's non-strategic nuclear weapons in response to "provocations and threats" from France, the UK and the US. It said the exercises were ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

"And, you know, we've not seen any change in their strategic force posture. Obviously, we'll continue to monitor. But it's just, yes, irresponsible rhetoric," Ryder added.













