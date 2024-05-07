Ukraine, US hold 4th round of talks on bilateral security agreement

Ukraine and the US held a fourth round of talks on devising a final security agreement between the two countries.

"There has been tangible progress in agreeing on the text of the document. We need to speed up the process to finalize the bilateral security agreement this month," Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said in a statement.

The statement added that both parties discussed "the most fundamental provisions of the agreement, the wording of a number of issues, and set the date for the next round of negotiations."

Ukraine has already signed bilateral security treaties with nine other countries-the UK, Germany, Denmark, Latvia, Finland, France, Italy, Canada, and the Netherlands.

The agreements came as the G7 declared during a NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius last July that it is launching negotiations with Kyiv to formalize its "enduring support" for Ukraine through "bilateral security commitments and arrangements."















