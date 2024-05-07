PUTIN TO BE SWORN IN FOR FIFTH TERM AS RUSSIAS PRESIDENT

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to be sworn in for another six-year term in office on Tuesday after winning a landslide victory during March elections that outside observers criticized as heavily manipulated.



Putin is expected to take the oath of office in a ceremony in the Kremlin in Moscow, with senior Russian politicians and other high-ranking guests in attendance.



The 71-year-old has dominated Russian politics for the past 24 years, and he has sought to rebuild Russian power and domination over neighbouring countries. Russian forces are currently waging a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which Putin ordered in February 2022.



He received 87% of the vote in the March election overshadowed by allegations of fraud, and not a single genuine opposition candidate was allowed to run against him.



In order to remain in power, Putin had the Russian constitution rewritten a few years ago. After his current term of office, which ends in 2030, Putin would now be allowed to run yet again for another term until 2036, when he would be 83 years old.



Traditionally in Russia, the existing government resigns after the presidential inauguration to allow the head of state to form a new Cabinet.



According to information from Russia's parliament, the Duma, lawmakers could approve new ministry appointments by May 15.



Political observers are waiting to see whether 74-year-old Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be reappointed after 20 years in the post.



There is also considerable speculation about the future of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, whose top deputy Timur Ivanov was recently arrested on corruption charges.



