BELGIUM TO SUPPORT PALESTINES UN MEMBERSHIP BID: FOREIGN MINISTER

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said Monday that her country will support a resolution to recognize Palestine as a full member of the UN.

"The vote will take place this week, on May 10. It is important that the European Union does not miss this historic moment," Lahbib said as she met with her Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki.

She also said that Belgium wants to co-sponsor and support the resolution.

Sharing a photo from her meeting with the Palestinian foreign minister on X, Lahbib said Belgium will support Palestine's status at the UN, which was her "message to Riyad al-Maliki."

She added that it is "a first important step on the road to peace."

Palestine was accepted as an observer state of the UN General Assembly in 2012, allowing its envoy to participate in debates and UN organizations but without a vote.

On April 18, the US vetoed a Palestinian request to the United Nations Security Council for full UN membership. The vote in the 15-member security council was 12 in favor with the US opposed and two abstentions -- the UK and Switzerland.

A council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the permanent members -- the US, Britain, France, Russia or China -- to pass.













