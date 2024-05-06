VON DER LEYEN AND MACRON STRESS NEED FOR COOPERATION WITH XIS CHINA

France and the European Union are focusing on joint efforts with China to solve key global problems at the start of Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Europe.



"China is important for the EU to tackle major global challenges," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday in a three-way meeting with Xi and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris. She cited the fight against the climate crisis as one such challenge.



"In addition, both China and the EU have a common interest in peace and security and in the effective functioning of the rules-based international order," she added.



Xi also said that the world is experiencing turbulent changes. China and Europe should therefore deepen their partnership and strengthen mutual trust, he stated.



Von der Leyen assured Xi that the EU wants good relations with China. "And given the global weight of China, our engagement is key to ensure mutual respect, to avoid misunderstandings and to find solutions to global challenges," she said.



Macron emphasized that "the international situation makes European-Chinese dialogue more necessary than ever." "We are at a turning point in our history that requires us to face up to structural challenges," he added.



He said the talks would initially focus on Chinese relations with Europe and then turn toward the Ukraine and the Middle East.



