EUS TOP DIPLOMAT BORRELL URGES ISRAEL TO STAND DOWN ON RAFAH OFFENSIVE

EU's top diplomat Borrell urges Israel to stand down on Rafah offensive

On Monday, the European Union's top diplomat urged Israel to abandon any plans for a ground invasion in Rafah. She emphasized the importance of the EU and the international community taking action to prevent this from happening.

Published May 06,2024
"Israel's evacuation orders to civilians in Rafah portend the worst: more war and famine," Josep Borrell said in a post on X.

Israel's military carried out airstrikes in Rafah on Monday, residents said, hours after Israel told Palestinians to evacuate parts of the southern Gaza city where more than a million people uprooted by the war have been sheltering.