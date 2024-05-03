US sees no signs that Hamas plans to attack US troops in Gaza

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that he does not see any indication that Hamas is planning an attack on US troops in the Gaza Strip.

"I don't discuss intelligence information at the podium," Austin said at a news conference in Hawaii when asked whether he has any credible information that the Palestinian group will target US troops building a pier off Gaza.

"But I don't see any indications currently that there is an active intent to do that," he added.

The US military is nearing the completion of a $320 million floating pier off Gaza's coast to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave.

Austin said it is combat zone and a number of things could happen.

"The safety and security of our troops is very important to me," he said, adding the US' allies are also providing security in that area as well.

The Pentagon announced on March 8 that it would undertake an emergency mission to establish the pier off the Gazan coast to deliver up to 2 million humanitarian aid meals per day.

The mission includes a floating pier -- an 1,800-foot-long causeway -- that will be attached to the shore and a group of logistic support vessels.

Israel's war in Gaza, which began after a Oct. 7 incursion by Hamas, has devastated the enclave and plunged its 2.3 million people into a humanitarian catastrophe.

- Potential Israeli ground attack against Rafah

On a possible Israeli ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which is home to more than 1 million Palestinians seeking refuge from the Israel-Hamas war, Austin said the US told the Israelis that it is important to move civilians out of the battle space before any activity is conducted.

"In terms of consequences, you know, I won't speculate on what could happen, what should happen. That'll be determined by the President (Joe Biden)," Austin said, when asked about consequences that Israel would face from the US if they moved ahead with the operation without appropriately taking into account the civilians in the area.

"The conditions are not favorable to any kind of operation," he said, adding the US has been clear about the necessity of taking care of the civilian population in that area before anything else happens.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Tuesday to invade Rafah, despite reports of a possible cease-fire deal with Hamas.

Netanyahu said the Israeli army would enter Rafah to destroy Hamas' battalions there "with or without a deal."