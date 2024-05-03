US CONDEMNS RUSSIAS ALLEGED MALICIOUS CYBERATTACKS AGAINST EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

The US on Friday condemned Russia for its alleged "malicious" cyberattacks against Germany, Czechia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Sweden.

"The United States strongly condemns the malicious cyber activity by Russia's General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), also known as APT28, against Germany, Czechia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Sweden," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"We join Germany in attributing specific malign activity carried out by APT28 that targeted a German political party," he said.

"We call on Russia to stop this malicious activity and abide by its international commitments and obligations. With the EU and our NATO Allies, we will continue to take action to disrupt Russia's cyber activities, protect our citizens and foreign partners, and hold malicious actors accountable," Miller added.

It came after the US has accused Russia of using chemical weapons "as a method of warfare" in Ukraine and announced new sanctions on more than 280 individuals and entities