UN chief commends journalists' role on World Press Freedom Day

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday stressed the pivotal role of journalists and media workers on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

"Around the world, media workers are risking their lives trying to bring us news on everything from war to democracy," said Guterres in a statement.

"I am shocked and appalled by the high number of journalists killed in Israeli military operations in Gaza," he added.

The UN chief said "journalists and media workers have a key role in informing and educating" the public, adding that media outlets have vital roles in highlighting stories related to climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental injustice.

"The United Nations recognizes the invaluable work of journalists and media professionals to ensure that the public is informed and engaged," he said.

"Without facts, we cannot fight mis- and disinformation. Without accountability, we will not have strong policies in place. Without press freedom, we won't have any freedom," Guterres added.

Guterres also cited UNESCO reports that said in the past fifteen years, there have been some 750 attacks on journalists and news outlets reporting on environmental issues.

"And the frequency of such attacks is rising," he warned.

The UN chief called on "governments, the private sector and civil society to join us in reaffirming our commitment to safeguarding press freedom and the rights of journalists and media professionals around the world."