KREMLIN: MACRONS LATEST UKRAINE COMMENTS ARE PART OF A DANGEROUS TREND

News World Kremlin: Macron's latest Ukraine comments are part of a "dangerous trend"

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement that French President Emmanuel Macron's recent remarks involving a potential intervention in Ukraine contribute to a "highly concerning pattern."

Published May 03,2024
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday described recent comments by French President Emmanuel Macron about a possible French intervention in Ukraine as being part of a "very dangerous trend".

Macron in an interview with the Economist, once again did not rule out sending French troops to Ukraine in certain circumstances.

"...This is a very important and very dangerous statement," Peskov told a briefing.

"France, through its head of state, keeps talking about the possibility of its direct, on-the-ground involvement in the conflict in Ukraine."