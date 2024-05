KREMLIN: MACRONS LATEST UKRAINE COMMENTS ARE PART OF A DANGEROUS TREND

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday described recent comments by French President Emmanuel Macron about a possible French intervention in Ukraine as being part of a "very dangerous trend".

Macron in an interview with the Economist, once again did not rule out sending French troops to Ukraine in certain circumstances.

"...This is a very important and very dangerous statement," Peskov told a briefing.

"France, through its head of state, keeps talking about the possibility of its direct, on-the-ground involvement in the conflict in Ukraine."