ICC says work 'undermined' by threats, calls for end to intimidation

The International Criminal Court's (ICC) prosecutor's office on Friday said its "independence and impartiality" are "undermined" when individuals threaten to retaliate, urging an end to intimidation of its staff.

In a statement on X, the office of the prosecutor warned that such actions might constitute "offense against the administration of justice."

It called for all attempts to "impede, intimidate, or improperly influence" its officials to "cease immediately."

The statement said the ICC seeks to "engage constructively with all stakeholders whenever dialogue is consistent with its mandate."

It comes as it is being said that the ICC could issue an arrest warrant for Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for possible war crimes in Gaza, where Israeli forces have killed more than 34,000 Palestinians since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion that claimed 1,200 lives.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu said such an action "would be an outrage of historic proportions," adding that "no ICC action will impact Israel's iron clad determination to achieve the goals of our war" in Gaza.

The ICC, based in The Hague, has been investigating Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territories, and has the power to charge and try individuals for the most serious crimes under international law.







