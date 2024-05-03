Erdoğan on trade halt between Ankara-Tel Aviv: Türkiye cannot remain silent amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza Strip

"It is out of the question for Türkiye to stay silent in the face of Israeli aggression in the war-torn Gaza Strip, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters following the Friday prayers.

"Some steps could have been taken for the Türkiye-Israel relations, but Israeli PM Netanyahu is relentless, responded by massacring Palestinian women and children in the Gaza Strip," Erdoğan underlined in his comments.



"All Western countries, led by the US, are supporting Israel and they are sparing no efforts to condemn poverty-stricken Palestinians to death," Erdoğan said in a statement.

Erdoğan said on Friday that his government has halted all trade with Israel that amounts to some $9.5 billion.

The Turkish president added that they "closed that door" on trade with Israel amid the ongoing onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

Turkish Trade Ministry announced that Ankara suspended all export and import operations with Israel due to its "aggression against Palestine in violation of international law and human rights."

Erdoğan, blasting Israel's ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip, also said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's moves made a possible Türkiye-Israel rapprochement impossible.

"That meeting had an objective," Erdoğan said, referring to when he and Netanyahu met in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly before the Israeli-Gaza conflict reignited on Oct. 7.

Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip where at least 34,622 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 77,867 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.



Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.





