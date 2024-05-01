Biden administration to ease nationwide Marijuana restrictions

The US administration is set to initiate a shift in the federal cannabis policy on Wednesday, marking the first reclassification of the drug and easing of restrictions since the enactment of the Controlled Substances Act over 50 years ago.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is expected to endorse a recommendation from the Department of Health and Human Services to reclassify marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, NBC News reported.

Attorney General Merrick Garland submitted the rescheduling proposal to the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Rescheduling marijuana from its current Schedule I status, which categorizes it alongside heroin and Lysergic acid diethylamide, to Schedule III would facilitate comprehensive research into its medical applications.

The proposed rule change will undergo a 60-day public comment period and face scrutiny from administrative law judges before potentially taking effect.

US Congress also retains the authority to weigh in on the rescheduling proposal, although bipartisan support for cannabis reform appears to be growing.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other key legislators have voiced support for comprehensive cannabis reform, signaling a potential watershed moment in US drug policy.