A UN-backed court announced Tuesday it has issued an arrest warrant for C.Africa's former president Francois Bozize over possible crimes against humanity committed by imprisoned soldiers between 2009 and 2013.

Bozize, 77, who seized power in the Central African Republic in 2003 in a coup before being overthrown 10 years later and now heads the country's main rebellion, has been in exile in Guinea-Bissau since March 2023.