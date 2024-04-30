One dead, seven injured in Russian airstrike on Kharkiv

At least one person has been killed and seven others injured in a Russian airstrike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.



Several civilian targets were damaged in the strike, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said n Telegram on Tuesday.



The attack on Kharkiv, which lies only 30 kilometres from the Russian border, was reportedly carried out using glide bombs.



Meanwhile, the death toll following a Russian missile strike on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Monday rose to five. According to authorities, 23 injured people are still being treated in hospitals.



Kharkiv and Odessa are both facing aerial assaults on an almost daily basis, more than two years on since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.



Russian ground forces are also advancing along the front line in eastern Ukraine, with Kiev's troops facing ammunition shortages in recent weeks.



The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War on Monday said Russian forces will "have the opportunity to choose among multiple tactical directions for future offensive drives" near the town of Avdiivka, which they captured in February.



The Russian command could elect to attack further west towards the industrial city of Pokrovsk or swing north to intensify assaults on the key stronghold of Chasiv Yar.



Moscow is reportedly keen to announce further successes in eastern Ukraine ahead of May 9, which is celebrated in Russia as Victory Day to commemorate the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II.



