5 killed, 23 injured in Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Odesa: Official

At least five people were killed and 23 injured late Monday in a Russian missile attack in the city of Odesa in southwestern Ukraine, local authorities said early Tuesday.

"The number of victims from yesterday's Russian missile attack on Odesa increased to five people," Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said in a statement on Telegram.

Expressing that 23 people continue to be treated in medical facilities, Kiper said that eight people are in serious condition.

Kiper later announced a day of mourning in the Odesa region on Tuesday.

Commenting on the missile strike in an evening video address late Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that local services and rescuers of the country's State Emergency Service responded to the attack immediately.

"It is important that all services, all our people, on whose work the lives of Ukrainians depend, are as efficient and fast as possible. Prompt assistance and protection of life that is timely and courageous enough are what help us all in Ukraine to endure," he added.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the missile attack.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022, has claimed the lives of at least 10,500 civilians and injured more than 20,000 others, according to UN figures.