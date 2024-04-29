European states expected to recognise Palestinian statehood by end May, Borrell says

NewsWorldEuropean states expected to recognise Palestinian statehood by end May, Borrell says
EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated on Monday, on the sidelines of a World Economic Forum special meeting in Riyadh, that several European member states are expected to recognize Palestinian statehood by the end of May.
