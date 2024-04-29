Blinken says US yet to see Rafah invasion plan that protects civilians

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the US "has not seen" an Israeli plan for invasion of Rafah that prioritizes protection of civilians.

"We've said clearly, and for some time now on Rafah that, in the absence of a plan to ensure that civilians will not be harmed, we can't support a major military operation in Rafah," he said during a panel at the World Economic Forum held in Saudi capital Riyadh.

"And we have not yet seen a plan that gives us confidence that civilians can be effectively protected," he added.

Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians since the Oct. 7, 2023 incursion by Hamas that took 1,200 lives. It has vowed to attack Rafah, the southern Gaza city where more than a million people are taking refuge, claiming it to be the Palestinian group's "last bastion in the enclave."

Blinken also mentioned ongoing protests against Israeli actions in American universities. "This reflects the feelings that our citizens have regarding the suffering that innocent people endure in Gaza, and I understand that," he said.

He pointed to an Israeli proposal that aims to realize a hostage swap deal and a truce. "Hamas has before it a proposal that is extraordinarily, extraordinarily generous on the part of Israel," he said. "They have to decide — and they have to decide quickly. I'm hopeful that they will make the right decision."

The top diplomat also criticized Iran, saying that it is the "greatest source of instability" in the Middle East.











