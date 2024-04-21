Ukraine says it plans to resume small power exports on Sunday

Ukraine plans to resume minor amounts of electricity exports on Sunday, but it expects substantial power imports during peak consumption periods, the energy ministry said.

The country sharply increased its imports of electricity and halted exports after a series of attacks on its energy system in late March and early April.

"No electricity shortages or emergency assistance are planned for the current day," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said around 139 megawatt hours (Mwh) could be exported on Sunday with imports of 8,430 Mwh.







