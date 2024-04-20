UKRAINES ZELENSKY EXPRESSES GRATITUDE FOR US HOUSE PASSAGE OF AID BILL

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude on Saturday for the passage by the U.S. House of Representatives of an aid bill for his country in its war against Russia.

"I am grateful to the United States House of Representatives, both parties, and personally Speaker Mike Johnson for the decision that keeps history on the right track," Zelensky wrote on X.

The president said the bill, still to be approved by the U.S. Senate "will keep the war from expanding, save thousands and thousands of lives, and help both of our nations to become stronger".









