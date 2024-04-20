PREGNANT WOMAN KILLED, 3 PEOPLE INJURED IN UKRAINES ATTACK ON RUSSIAS BELGOROD REGION

A pregnant woman was killed and three others injured in Ukraine's attack on Russia's Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.

The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka came under attack, Gladkov said on Telegram.

The pregnant woman was walking along the street that became the epicenter of the attack, got shrapnel wounds, and died in a local hospital, he added.

"Doctors did everything possible to save both the mother and the baby. But unfortunately, the woman and the unborn baby died from their wounds," the governor also said.

Another woman was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound to her thigh, while two men got medical assistance at the scene, he noted.

Gladkov added that 12 private houses and two cars were hit by the shelling.