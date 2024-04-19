Greek opposition leader trolled over 'baptism cross' claim

Greece's main opposition leader faced mockery both inside and outside his party this week after claiming a divine sign occurred during his baptism as an infant decades earlier.

Stefanos Kasselakis, head of the leftist Syriza party, on Monday told the Greek Orthodox Archbishop of America that the oil in his baptismal font had formed into the shape of a cross.

It was then foreseen that he would "either become a priest, or very important," the 36-year-old told Archbishop Elpidophoros, according to Washington-based website Hellas Journal.

Comebacks from political rivals were swift.

Nikos Androulakis, head of the socialist Pasok party, retorted that at his baptism a green sun -- the symbol of the party -- was seen to form.

"It was green, possibly because green olive oil was used," he jibed.

Euclid Tsakalotos of the New Left party on Thursday added that a hammer and sickle had allegedly formed at the baptism of his own party leader.

Doubling down on Thursday, Kasselakis confirmed the comment and told ANT1 TV that it "warmed his heart" to have a link with a monk who later became a saint.

His comments have stunned even members of the Syriza party, whose previous leader Alexis Tsipras was an avowed atheist.

"This reference to miracles was slightly shocking," prominent Syriza member Giorgos Tsipras told SKAI TV.

"The (Greek) left never had miracles in its political discourse," he said, adding: "Someone who is rationalist does not talk about these things."

After winning the leadership of the party in September as a surprise candidate, Kasselakis -- who has said he wants to build the equivalent of the US Democratic Party in Greece -- has broken with Syriza's leftist traditions time and again.

The former Goldman Sachs trader and businessman alienated many Syriza purists with pro-business statements, and the party suffered a damaging split in November, with 11 lawmakers defecting to form a rival group.

The country's first openly gay leader, he has also claimed credit for a landmark new law legalising same-sex marriage and adoption passed by the government in February.









