Belgium to lead reevaluation of EU-Israel Association Agreement

Belgium will lead the reevaluation of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which forms the legal basis governing the EU's trade relations with Israel.

"Decided: Belgium will take the lead at the EU level to re-evaluate our Association Agreement with Israel," Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter said regarding the deal which came into force in 2000.

"We will co-sponsor a UN resolution in favour of full Palestinian UN membership," Sutter said, adding: "And we call for an EU-wide import duty on products coming from illegal Israeli settlements."

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 34,000 victims following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

At least 468 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 4,800 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.















