Iran attacked Israel with 290 missiles, drones: Army

The Israeli army said Sunday that Iran attacked Israel with 290 missiles and drones, including 100 ballistic missiles.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation cited the army as saying that Saturday night, Israel was subjected to Iranian attacks comprising about 100 ballistic missiles, 30 cruise missiles and 160 suicide drones.

The missiles and drone launches were carried out from various locations in Iran and in several waves, it said.

The army pointed out that it coincided with other missile and drone launches from Yemen and Iraq, and about 40 from Lebanon.

The army claimed that Israeli warplanes along with other countries led by the United States, "intercepted more than 20 cruise missiles" outside Israel's territory.

"There was no penetration of cruise missiles into Israeli territory, but rather ballistic missiles that caused minor damage to the infrastructure," the army said without providing details.

Iran began an airborne attack Saturday against Israel in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic facility in the Syrian capital. The strike killed at least seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two top generals.

Tehran has accused Israel of carrying out the attack and vowed to respond. Tel Aviv has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack but it has for months carried out several strikes against Iranian targets across Syria.

Iran and Hezbollah, its main ally in Lebanon, have said the attack will not go unpunished.

ISRAEL SAYS ATTACK 'FAILED,' IRAN CLAIMS 'SUCCESS'

Israeli officials on Sunday issued several statements saying Iran "failed" in its retaliatory response to an Israeli airstrike targeting the headquarters of its diplomatic mission in the Syrian capital, Damascus. However, Iran said it carried out a "successful" attack on Israeli targets.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that his country "stopped" the Iranian attack in cooperation with the United States and other ally countries" he did not name, according to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.

"The campaign is not over yet. We must be vigilant and attentive to the army and the Home Front Command's instructions and prepare for any scenario," he added.

Likewise, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X: "We intercepted. We stopped. Together we will win."

Meanwhile, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari claimed in a press conference that his country "intercepted 99% of the threats that Iran fired towards Israel during the night."

He added that "a number of individual missiles penetrated the Nevatim base and caused only minor damage, and the base is working well."

Writing on X, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said: "...Now we need a crushing attack."

The Iranian official television claimed, however, that Iran carried out a "successful" attack on Israeli targets.